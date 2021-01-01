About this product

Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal



Beta-Caryophyllene is a versatile terpene isolate that has a sweet, dry taste and is commonly found in allspice, fig, and roman camomile.



Beta-Caryophyllene is found in many plants and has a rich, spicy odor. Although it is best known for its presence in pepper, it is also found in many plants ranging from hops to lavender. It has been reported that Beta-Caryophyllene has anti-inflammatory properties along with being an antifungal and antiseptic.