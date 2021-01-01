About this product
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Beta-Caryophyllene is a versatile terpene isolate that has a sweet, dry taste and is commonly found in allspice, fig, and roman camomile.
Beta-Caryophyllene is found in many plants and has a rich, spicy odor. Although it is best known for its presence in pepper, it is also found in many plants ranging from hops to lavender. It has been reported that Beta-Caryophyllene has anti-inflammatory properties along with being an antifungal and antiseptic.
About this brand
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
