About this product

Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal



Eucalyptol is a popular terpene for its refreshing, minty scent that is effective at clearing airways and improving breathing. It is the primary terpene in Eucalyptus but is also found in many other plants such as tea tree, and bay leaves. Studies have shown eucalyptol to be anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory (particularly for sinuses and the digestive system).