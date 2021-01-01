About this product
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Eugenol can be recognized for its versatile use ranging from cooking to dentistry. This terpene has a spicy, wood smell and has antiseptic as well as anaesthetic properties.
Eugenol’s scent is most recognized for its presence in typical cooking ingredients such as basil, clove, cinnamon, and more. Eugenol possess antiseptic and anaesthetic properties, for this reason it is used in many dental products such as toothpaste and mouthwash. Additionally, this terpene is an effective insecticide and has even been used to combat parasites.
About this brand
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
