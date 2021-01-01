About this product

Eugenol’s scent is most recognized for its presence in typical cooking ingredients such as basil, clove, cinnamon, and more. Eugenol possess antiseptic and anaesthetic properties, for this reason it is used in many dental products such as toothpaste and mouthwash. Additionally, this terpene is an effective insecticide and has even been used to combat parasites.