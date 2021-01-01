About this product

Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal



Limonene, one of the most common terpenes in nature, is typically found in the skin of citrus fruits such as lemon and orange. At room temperature it is a clear colorless liquid best known for its distinct, lemon-like scent. It is often used in medicinal supplements, however, it is also used in non-medical goods such as bath products, air-fresheners, and as a flavoring agent. Plants that contain limonene use it as a natural defense mechanism to kill pathogens and infections.



Limonene is one of the most common terpenes, for this reason there is an abundance of research on it — much of which have found limonene to possess a wide array of health benefits. Limonene is commonly credited for being a weight loss aid for its appetite suppressant characteristics. Additionally, this terpene is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, making it useful for many health products. Another potential use that is being studied is for the treatment of anxiety and sleep abnormalities.