About this product
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Limonene, one of the most common terpenes in nature, is typically found in the skin of citrus fruits such as lemon and orange. At room temperature it is a clear colorless liquid best known for its distinct, lemon-like scent. It is often used in medicinal supplements, however, it is also used in non-medical goods such as bath products, air-fresheners, and as a flavoring agent. Plants that contain limonene use it as a natural defense mechanism to kill pathogens and infections.
Limonene is one of the most common terpenes, for this reason there is an abundance of research on it — much of which have found limonene to possess a wide array of health benefits. Limonene is commonly credited for being a weight loss aid for its appetite suppressant characteristics. Additionally, this terpene is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, making it useful for many health products. Another potential use that is being studied is for the treatment of anxiety and sleep abnormalities.
Limonene, one of the most common terpenes in nature, is typically found in the skin of citrus fruits such as lemon and orange. At room temperature it is a clear colorless liquid best known for its distinct, lemon-like scent. It is often used in medicinal supplements, however, it is also used in non-medical goods such as bath products, air-fresheners, and as a flavoring agent. Plants that contain limonene use it as a natural defense mechanism to kill pathogens and infections.
Limonene is one of the most common terpenes, for this reason there is an abundance of research on it — much of which have found limonene to possess a wide array of health benefits. Limonene is commonly credited for being a weight loss aid for its appetite suppressant characteristics. Additionally, this terpene is a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, making it useful for many health products. Another potential use that is being studied is for the treatment of anxiety and sleep abnormalities.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.