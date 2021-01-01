About this product

Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal



Valencene is a terpene obtained from Valencia oranges and possesses a fresh, citrus flavor. It's natural citrus flavor and scent makes it a useful ingredient in many products such as food and beverages, fragrances, bath products, and home care products. This terpene serves as a precursor to nootkatone and is an important flavor compound grapefruit.



Thus far there is little research done on the benefits of Valencene, however, one notable effect has been observed; evidence suggests that valencene is an effective tick and mosquito repellent at lesser concentrations than DEET and without the same toxicity.