Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Valencene is a terpene obtained from Valencia oranges and possesses a fresh, citrus flavor. It's natural citrus flavor and scent makes it a useful ingredient in many products such as food and beverages, fragrances, bath products, and home care products. This terpene serves as a precursor to nootkatone and is an important flavor compound grapefruit.
Thus far there is little research done on the benefits of Valencene, however, one notable effect has been observed; evidence suggests that valencene is an effective tick and mosquito repellent at lesser concentrations than DEET and without the same toxicity.
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
