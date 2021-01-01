Floravega is a 100% locally owned cultivation located in Las Vegas, providing quality cannabis to the state of Nevada. Established in 2015, Floravega is a company dedicated to growing quality products and providing consistent, potent and fairly priced cannabis the market can count on. We work with our partner dispensaries and customer feedback to adapt as the market changes and meet the needs of our consumers. As a locally owned cultivation we strive to give back and partner with local organizations to make a positive impact on our community.