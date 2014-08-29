Loading…
Lavender Jones

by FloraVega
HybridTHC 23%CBD
Lavender Jones effects

176 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

FloraVega
Floravega is a 100% locally owned cultivation located in Las Vegas, providing quality cannabis to the state of Nevada. Established in 2015, Floravega is a company dedicated to growing quality products and providing consistent, potent and fairly priced cannabis the market can count on. We work with our partner dispensaries and customer feedback to adapt as the market changes and meet the needs of our consumers. As a locally owned cultivation we strive to give back and partner with local organizations to make a positive impact on our community.