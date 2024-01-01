Bliss | Sour Green Apple Gummies | 10pk

by Florist Farms
About this product

Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.

10mg THC per gummy

10 gummies



Effects
Experience the perfect high with Florist Farms' Sour Green Apple gummy. Blending tangy flavor with 10mg of THC, it delivers a euphoric experience.


Ingredients
Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Juice Concentrate, Extra Fine Sugar for dusting, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, THC Distillate, Malic Acid, Natural Colors, Organic Sunflower Oil


Why we love this brand
Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.

About
Vegan
No artificial flavoring or dyes
No corn syrup
Dairy free
Gluten free
Soy free
Tree-nut free
Coconut free
About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
