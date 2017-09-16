Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.



10mg THC | 10mg CBC per gummy



10 gummies



Effects

Brighten your day with Florist Farms' Strawberry Lemonade gummy. Bursting with the refreshing taste of sweet strawberries and tangy lemonade, and enhanced with CBC, each gummy delivers a cheerful high that lifts your spirits and keeps you smiling.

Ingredients

Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Organic Juice Concentrate, Fruit

Pectin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, THC Distillate, CBC Isolate Malic Acid, Beetroot Powder, Organic Sunflower Oil



Why we love this brand

Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.



About

Vegan

No artificial flavoring or dyes

No corn syrup

Dairy free

Gluten free

Soy free

Tree-nut free

Coconut free

