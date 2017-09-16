Happy | Strawberry Lemonade Gummies | 10pk

by Florist Farms
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.

10mg THC | 10mg CBC per gummy

10 gummies



Effects
Brighten your day with Florist Farms' Strawberry Lemonade gummy. Bursting with the refreshing taste of sweet strawberries and tangy lemonade, and enhanced with CBC, each gummy delivers a cheerful high that lifts your spirits and keeps you smiling.


Ingredients
Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Organic Juice Concentrate, Fruit
Pectin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, THC Distillate, CBC Isolate Malic Acid, Beetroot Powder, Organic Sunflower Oil



Why we love this brand
Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.

About
Vegan
No artificial flavoring or dyes
No corn syrup
Dairy free
Gluten free
Soy free
Tree-nut free
Coconut free

About this strain

Strawberry Lemonade is a sativa-dominant weed strain that took 1st in High Times’ 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup as “Best Sativa Concentrate.” The supposed cross of Strawberry Cough and Lemon OG and is bred by Barney's Farm. Strawberry Lemonade is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Lemonade effects are energizing, euphoric, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Lemonade when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of Strawberry Lemonade is Myrcene, featuring a sweet citrus aroma with a tangy lemon and berry flavor profile. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Lemonade, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
