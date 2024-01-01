Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.



10mg THC | 10mg CBN per gummy

10 gummies



–



Effects

Perfect for taking 30 minutes before bedtime, these gummies help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Each gummy contains THC and CBN, a natural cannabinoid in the cannabis plant that promotes sleepiness.

–



Ingredients

Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Juice Concentrate, Extra Fine Sugar, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, THC Distillate, CBN Isolate, Organic Sunflower Oil

–

Why we love this brand

Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.



About

Vegan

No artificial flavoring or dyes

No corn syrup

Dairy free

Gluten free

Soy free

Tree-nut free

Coconut free

Show more