"Banana Mango by Clover Valley Ranch is the energetic strain you’ve been looking for. This Sativa-dominant cross between Mango Trees, Banana OG, and Blueberry Muffin delivers a relaxed but electric buzz, perfect for channeling creativity or knocking out your to-do list.



With over 20% total cannabinoids emphasized by myrcene, terpinolene, and limonene, you’ll enjoy fruity and herbal tasting notes complemented by a high as vibrant as the tropical fruit the strain is named after. Grab a jar of minis so you can return to the tropics whenever you need an energy boost."