About this product

"Berry Pie from Woodman Peak Farms is a sweet and berry-like confection that will make your mouth water. This sativa strain has a powerful cerebral effect with long-lasting and energetic effects. Berry Pie creates a smooth smoke that is tart on the tongue and sweet on the nose.



Berry Pie has over 1% CBG and is dominant in limonene, caryophyllene, and myrcene. The deep green buds have a deep purple hue and smell sweet and earthy, just like freshly picked berries from the woods.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."