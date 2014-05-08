About this product

"Bubba Kush from Beija Flor is an Indica through and through; relaxed, calm, and mellow. The dense, bushy buds indicate Afghani descent, though the genetics of this strain aren’t well documented. Bubba Kush is possibly a cross of OG Kush, Northern Lights, and Hindu Kush.



Bubba Kush is grown outdoors with care, the trichome covered buds are sticky like bubble gum, with an earthy, citrusy taste. Caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene give off a sweet, piney aroma so rich that it is practically aromatherapy.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."