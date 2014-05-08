Bubba Kush 1g Pre-roll
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
"Bubba Kush from Beija Flor is an Indica through and through; relaxed, calm, and mellow. The dense, bushy buds indicate Afghani descent, though the genetics of this strain aren’t well documented. Bubba Kush is possibly a cross of OG Kush, Northern Lights, and Hindu Kush.
Bubba Kush is grown outdoors with care, the trichome covered buds are sticky like bubble gum, with an earthy, citrusy taste. Caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene give off a sweet, piney aroma so rich that it is practically aromatherapy.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Bubba Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
2,465 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
