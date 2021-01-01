About this product

"Emerald Cream from SEED707 is a high-energy cultivar you can smell from across the street. The emerald green nugs are potent and pungent, giving off an aroma of earthy pine and sour citrus.



Emerald Cream is rich in terpenes limonene, myrcene, and terpinolene. The high-potency, long-lasting strain produces a smooth and creamy smoke that will leave you salivating.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."