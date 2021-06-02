Loading…
Ghost Train Haze Mini Pre-rolls

by Flow Kana
SativaTHC 18%CBD
About this product

"Ghost Train Haze by SEED707 is a Sativa-dominant cross between Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. This strain is not for the novice smoker. With energizing, uplifting effects, it imparts a truly Sativa buzz. Complemented by a sweet, citrusy flavor and aroma, it’s much brighter than its name leads you to believe!"

Picture of Ghost Train Haze
Ghost Train Haze

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

790 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
61% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
55% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.

