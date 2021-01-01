About this product
"GMO from Independent Farm is a genetic blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Chemdawg resulting in this spicy little number. These Gold grade buds are grown with care and hand-trimmed for the utmost quality.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to unique, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
About this brand
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
