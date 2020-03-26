"Magic Melon is a Sativa cross of Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon and Mango Sherbet, and has a watermelon/cantaloupe aroma. Magic Melon was grown sustainably under the sun by Sticky in Mendocino County.



A Minis tin contains 6 half-gram cones of full-flower, sun-grown deliciousness – the perfect size for sharing or for those with a lower tolerance.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to farmers to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis that’s sustainably grown. Relax strains will have the specific strain name and farm name so you know what you’re smoking and where it’s from. This tin is 100% recyclable and reusable."