About this product
A Minis tin contains 6 half-gram cones of full-flower, sun-grown deliciousness – the perfect size for sharing or for those with a lower tolerance.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to farmers to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis that’s sustainably grown. Relax strains will have the specific strain name and farm name so you know what you’re smoking and where it’s from. This tin is 100% recyclable and reusable."
About this strain
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
Magic Melon effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP