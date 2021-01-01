Loading…
Logo for the brand Flow Kana

Flow Kana

Gone Bananas Mini Prerolls

About this product

"Gone Bananas is a mood-enhancing Sativa strain from Livicated Farm. The sweet and fruity cultivar is reminiscent of freshly picked bananas. Gone Bananas is harvested with care and hand trimmed for perfectly cured dense green buds with burnt orange pistils.

Gone Bananas is rich in caryophyllene, humulene, limonene which give off delightful flavors and aroma. This zesty strain is robust and invigorating, perfect for an energetic experience for the senses.

Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
