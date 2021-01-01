About this product

"Modified Obama, grown in small batches by Woodman Peak Farms in Mendocino County, is a bold, fruity cultivar offering an unusually clean high with a lineage of Obama Kush and GMO crossed with Larry OG.



Each glistening nug has an impressive 27% cannabinoids, over 1% CBG, and terpene dominance of Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, and α-humulene, which gives equal parts cerebral and body sensations.



With every inhale, lean into the sense of ease washing over you and let your mind wander to far-off lands. Better yet, grab a jar of minis so you can explore those far-off lands over and over again."