"501st OG, grown sustainably under the sun, is a cross of Skywalker OG x Rare Dankness #1.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to farmers to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis that’s sustainably grown. Relax strains will have the specific strain name and farm name so you know what you’re smoking and where it’s from. This tin is 100% recyclable and reusable."