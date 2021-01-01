About this product
"Ital Bananas infused pre-rolls are deliciously sweet thanks in part to their Sour Berry infusion. Created by Flow Kana, these fruity, Sativa-dominant treats pack a punch with over 30% total cannabinoids and over 28% THC. Beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene enhance the entourage effect while also providing a sweet flavor with an earthy, pungent aroma. Light one up the next time you’re in need of an uplifted yet relaxed headspace."
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
