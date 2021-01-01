About this product

"Ital Bananas infused pre-rolls are deliciously sweet thanks in part to their Sour Berry infusion. Created by Flow Kana, these fruity, Sativa-dominant treats pack a punch with over 30% total cannabinoids and over 28% THC. Beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene enhance the entourage effect while also providing a sweet flavor with an earthy, pungent aroma. Light one up the next time you’re in need of an uplifted yet relaxed headspace."