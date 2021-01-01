Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Ital Bananas 1g Infused Pre-roll

by Flow Kana

About this product

"Ital Bananas infused pre-rolls are deliciously sweet thanks in part to their Sour Berry infusion. Created by Flow Kana, these fruity, Sativa-dominant treats pack a punch with over 30% total cannabinoids and over 28% THC. Beta-caryophyllene, myrcene, and limonene enhance the entourage effect while also providing a sweet flavor with an earthy, pungent aroma. Light one up the next time you’re in need of an uplifted yet relaxed headspace."
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Flow Kana
Flow Kana
Shop products
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.

A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP