Flow Kana

Jack Dream by MVF South | Gold (3.5g)

About this product

"Jack Dream, grown sustainably under the sun by MVF South in Mendocino County, is a Sativa cross of Jack Herer and Blue Dream.

Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
