Mango Sherbert Mini Prerolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
"Mango Sherbet from Sticky has a fruity, earthy aroma that transports you to a sweet, tropical paradise. With over 31% cannabinoids, including over 1% CBG, this cultivar is as potent as it is delicious.
Experience our sungrown craft cannabis, rolled and ready in six 0.5 gram pre-rolls. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. Our pre-roll tins are 100% recyclable and reusable."
Mango Sherbert effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
25% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!