About this product

"Mango Sherbet from Sticky has a fruity, earthy aroma that transports you to a sweet, tropical paradise. With over 31% cannabinoids, including over 1% CBG, this cultivar is as potent as it is delicious.



Experience our sungrown craft cannabis, rolled and ready in six 0.5 gram pre-rolls. Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. Our pre-roll tins are 100% recyclable and reusable."