About this product

"Melonade, grown sustainably under the sun by Clover Valley Ranch in Lake County, is a Sativa flower that offers a comforting, focused effect that boosts moods. Crossed with Watermelon Zkittles and Lemon Tree, Melonade has an earthy aroma and a strong Entourage Effect.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to small, independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."