"Pineapple Punch from Woodman Peak Farms will bring the tropical paradise experience to you. The Sativa strain comes on sweet and skunky, rich in pungent terpenes. Caryophyllene, limonene, humulene give this strain that mouth-watering tropical citrus smell.



Pineapple Punch is a cross between Real McCoy and Skunk for an uplifting and lighthearted experience. With fruity aroma balanced with a rich earthy flavor, this strain packs a punch you can smell from the next room.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."