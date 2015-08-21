Pineapple Punch by Elysian Fields | Silver (7g)
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
"Pineapple Punch from Woodman Peak Farms will bring the tropical paradise experience to you. The Sativa strain comes on sweet and skunky, rich in pungent terpenes. Caryophyllene, limonene, humulene give this strain that mouth-watering tropical citrus smell.
Pineapple Punch is a cross between Real McCoy and Skunk for an uplifting and lighthearted experience. With fruity aroma balanced with a rich earthy flavor, this strain packs a punch you can smell from the next room.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Pineapple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
56% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Lack of appetite
16% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
