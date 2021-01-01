About this product

"Pluto from Sticky Farms paired with Caldera extracts’ Forbidden Fruit will send you to a galaxy far, far away. We take craft cannabis and infuse it with the power of live resin to make the infused pre-roll of your dreams.



This new Flow Kana infused pre-roll has a fruity, floral taste that offers a heavenly, uplifting effect and a warm body buzz. 85% flower, 15% Live Resin extracts, and 100% sungrown, out-of-this-world goodness. Even better? Our pre-roll tins are recyclable and reusable."