Pluto x Forbidden Fruit Infused 1g Pre-roll
About this product
"Pluto from Sticky Farms paired with Caldera extracts’ Forbidden Fruit will send you to a galaxy far, far away. We take craft cannabis and infuse it with the power of live resin to make the infused pre-roll of your dreams.
This new Flow Kana infused pre-roll has a fruity, floral taste that offers a heavenly, uplifting effect and a warm body buzz. 85% flower, 15% Live Resin extracts, and 100% sungrown, out-of-this-world goodness. Even better? Our pre-roll tins are recyclable and reusable."
