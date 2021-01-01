About this product

"With nearly 24% THC, Rainbow Girl is as comforting as rainbows themselves. This Indica-dominant cross between Sour Zkittlez and Jesse Girl is SEED707’s farmer’s personal creation, imparting an incredibly relaxing high with a hint of inspiration, making it perfect for a long nap in the cool air after the rain’s passed.



Featuring myrcene, limonene, and beta-caryophyllene as its dominant terpenes, it has an earthy, herbal flavor and sweet, piney aroma that perfectly complements its relaxing outdoor vibe."