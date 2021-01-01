About this product

"Sex on the Peach is a risquè little number from Elysian Fields. The sativa-dominant strain is high-energy but also relaxed. Sex on the Peach has a great citrus terpene profile, including the ultra rare terpinolene. The love child of Orange Cookies and Peach is fruity and piney with undertones of citrus.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."