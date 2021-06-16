Biscotti by Sticky | Silver (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
"Biscotti smells like walking into a bakery - a little bit of sugar, spice and everything nice. This strain by Sticky Farms is a genetic blend of South Florida OG and Gelato. Biscotti has a rich terpene profile including caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, creating a sensory experience that will have you salivating. These dense green buds are covered in amber pistils and just might be your new favorite confectionary item.
Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. This jar is 100% recyclable and reusable."
Biscotti effects
Reported by real people like you
167 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
17% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
5% of people say it helps with insomnia
