About this product

"Sour Carmelo from Moonraker Farms is out of this world. There are over 30% cannabinoids and 3% terpenes packed into this woodsy cultivar.



Take on your day in the best way with this smooth, flavorful, and hard-hitting Sativa. Experience our sungrown craft cannabis, rolled and ready in a 1 gram pre-roll.



Flow Kana sources from and gives scale to independent farmers in Northern California to bring you the finest sun-grown, craft cannabis. Our pre-roll tins are 100% recyclable and reusable."