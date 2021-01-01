About this product

"Flow Kana’s new infused pre-rolls are the definition of legacy meets innovation. We take craft cannabis and infuse it with the power of live resin to make the product of your dreams. Sour Carmelo from Moonraker Farms paired with Caldera extracts’ Roses is not for the faint of heart.



Take on your day in the best way with this smooth, flavorful, and hard-hitting Sativa infused pre-roll. 85% flower, 15% Live Resin extracts, and 100% sungrown, out-of-this-world goodness. Even better? Our pre-roll tins are recyclable and reusable."