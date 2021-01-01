About this product
"Sunset Sherbet by Elysian Fields is an Indica-dominant cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Pink Panties that offers a relaxed and calm high. An herbaceous smelling strain with earthy, fruity, and citrus flavors, it envelopes you in a tempting full-body high that tastes as good as it feels."
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP
