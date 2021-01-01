About this product

"Taste and feel what the famed Emerald Triangle is all about with this hard-hitting Indica pre-roll of Tahoe OG flower infused with Triangle Kush Live Resin Sauce from Caldera Extracts.



With a citrusy, OG-like taste, this new Flow Kana infused pre-roll will send you to a galaxy far, far away. At 29.26% total cannabinoids, be ready for a relaxing, euphoric, cosmic night in. Curated pairings with 85% flower, 15% Live Resin, and 100% sungrown for out-of-this-world goodness. Pre-roll tin is recyclable (and reusable!)."