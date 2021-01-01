About this product

"Despite its name, Underdog OG by Clover Valley Ranch should not be underestimated. A Sour Diesel and OG Kush hybrid, this sweet and earthy strain has nearly 3% terpenes, with most being myrcene, limonene, and beta-caryophyllene. It delivers a relaxed, slightly euphoric high that can last for hours, often resulting in a long, heavy nap worthy of the laziest of afternoons. If it looks like tomorrow calls for a sleepy afternoon too, grab a pack of prerolls to make it easy."