Underdog OG by Clover Valley Ranch | Silver (3.5g)

by Flow Kana

"Despite its name, Underdog OG should not be underestimated. A Sour Diesel and OG Kush hybrid, this sweet and earthy strain delivers a mellow, slightly euphoric high that can last for hours, often resulting in a long, heavy nap worthy of the laziest of afternoons."
Flow Kana
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.

A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP