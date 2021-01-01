About this product
"Despite its name, Underdog OG by Clover Valley Ranch should not be underestimated. A Sour Diesel and OG Kush Hybrid, this sweet and earthy strain has nearly 3% terpenes, with most being myrcene, limonene, and beta-caryophyllene. It delivers a relaxed, slightly euphoric high that can last for hours, often resulting in a long, heavy nap worthy of the laziest of afternoons. Enjoy that relaxed state well into the evening with the help of a jar of minis."
We pride ourselves on being the first sustainable, sungrown cannabis brand to represent California's most special micro-climates and their small farmer ecosystems. We partner with, and give scale to, premier artisan farmers in The Emerald Triangle who focus on small batch, boutique strains. Our products are available throughout the Golden State.
