Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid | AAA Indoor

Genetics: GMO x Han-Solo Burger



THCA: 26.70%

D9-THC: 0.20%



THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.



Description:

Donny Burger is a robust indica-dominant hybrid, cultivated indoors to ensure premium quality and consistency. This strain is a cross between GMO and Han-Solo Burger, resulting in a complex flavor profile that combines savory, spicy, and earthy notes.



The aroma is pungent and distinctive, featuring hints of black licorice, cheese, and sour citrus. The buds are dense and oversized, showcasing bright neon green hues with fuzzy orange hairs and a generous coating of frosty, chunky golden white trichomes.

Effects:



Consumers report that Donny Burger delivers a potent blend of cerebral elevation and bodily relaxation. The high typically begins with an uplifting sense of happiness, followed by a soothing body calm that can ease stress and promote relaxation. Users often note feelings of euphoria, arousal, and giggles.



Terpene Profile:



Caryophyllene: Spicy and peppery, may contribute to stress relief

Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting, potentially enhancing mood

Myrcene: Earthy and musky, possibly aiding in relaxation





