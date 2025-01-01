About this product
Type: Indica-dominant Hybrid | AAA Indoor
Genetics: GMO x Han-Solo Burger
THCA: 26.70%
D9-THC: 0.20%
THCA Disclaimer: This product is not available for shipment to the following states: Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont.
Description:
Donny Burger is a robust indica-dominant hybrid, cultivated indoors to ensure premium quality and consistency. This strain is a cross between GMO and Han-Solo Burger, resulting in a complex flavor profile that combines savory, spicy, and earthy notes.
The aroma is pungent and distinctive, featuring hints of black licorice, cheese, and sour citrus. The buds are dense and oversized, showcasing bright neon green hues with fuzzy orange hairs and a generous coating of frosty, chunky golden white trichomes.
Effects:
Consumers report that Donny Burger delivers a potent blend of cerebral elevation and bodily relaxation. The high typically begins with an uplifting sense of happiness, followed by a soothing body calm that can ease stress and promote relaxation. Users often note feelings of euphoria, arousal, and giggles.
Terpene Profile:
Caryophyllene: Spicy and peppery, may contribute to stress relief
Limonene: Citrusy and uplifting, potentially enhancing mood
Myrcene: Earthy and musky, possibly aiding in relaxation
About this brand
Flower Mind
Elevate Your State of Mind with Flower Mind!
At Flower Mind, we believe cannabis is more than a product — it’s a lifestyle. Rooted in quality, crafted with care, and designed to inspire, our premium cannabis offerings are curated for the modern consumer. Whether you're looking to relax, create, or connect, our carefully grown and expertly formulated strains deliver a smooth, elevated experience — every time.
Welcome to a new kind of high.
