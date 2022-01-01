About this product
Grown pesticide-free in living soil by Flower Of Life, Gold Leaf presents a sweet, pine-y taste with a diesel finish. Dominant terpenes include: Limonene, Myrcene, Pinene,β-Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, Linalool, Humulene. Lab tested for safety, potency and terpenes. FOL flower is slow dried, properly cured in CVaults and hand-trimmed to perfection.
About this brand
Flower Of Life Organic Cannabis
Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.