Flower Of Life’s cannabis extract oil is made using only two simple ingredients: our pesticide-free Harleghost flower and organic MCT oil. We infuse our always pesticide-free cannabis with certified organic MCT oil on low heat for several hours. Then we triple filter our cannabis extract oil using a fine mesh strainer to remove plant material. The result is an effective multi-use medicated oil. Solventless.
Flower Of Life cultivates 100% pesticide-free medicinal cannabis using biodynamic farming methods to provide Oklahoma medical marijuana patients a truly clean cannabis option.