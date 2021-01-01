About this product

No time to grind? Our pre rolls are conveniently rolled and sealed for your enjoyment.



• 1.1 g+ premium pesticide-free flower

• Single source, strain specific

• Organic paper

• Child-resistant, sustainable hemp plastic tube



Flower Of Life pre rolls are made using our pesticide-free cannabis flower. You won’t find leaves, stems or synthetic inputs in these beauties!



Contains 1.1 g+ of cannabis flower carefully rolled, hand twisted and sealed. We use flavorless bio organic paper that is certified to be grown without the use of artificial pesticides, fertilizers or herbicides. These pre-rolls burn slowly and smoothly.



Each pre roll is placed in a recyclable and child resistant tube made from 100% plant based hemp plastic and sealed with a tamper evident seal. Our full compliance lab reports are accessible via a QR code printed on the packaging.