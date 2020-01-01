 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Flower Potency Testing
Flower Potency Testing Cover Photo

Flower Potency Testing

Fast, accurate, & affordable!

About Flower Potency Testing

Cannibis Testing Lab Thank you for your interest in testing your products with us. Flower Potency Testing has been featured in the latest OC Register article on the Medical Marijuana Industry. Meet the technician http://www.ocregister.com/articles/industry-718960-bhattacharya-labs.html Open an account & place an order online! Go to flowerpottesting.com click "Client Portal Log In"

Analytics & testing

more products

Available in

United States, California