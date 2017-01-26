Buzz Powder - Indica - 100mg

by Flowerade
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Looking for a fast-acting, full-spectrum high that's unlike any other? Look no further than Buzz Powder, our revolutionary cannabis-infused powder that delivers a true smoker's high in the convenience of a dissolvable powder.
Crafted using the entire cannabis flower, including its full strain-specific terpene profile, our Buzz Powder allows your body's THC absorption processes to deliver that unbeatable high that you crave. Plus, with its water-soluble formula, it's quick and easy to use, making it the perfect solution for anyone looking for a convenient and discreet way to enjoy the benefits of cannabis.

One of the standout features of our THC infused honey powder is its versatility. It can be used in a variety of ways - sprinkle it on your morning oatmeal, stir it into your tea or coffee, or even use it as a sweetener for your favorite recipes. Buzz Powder comes with a convenient 2.5mg scoop allowing precise dosing to catch the perfect Buzz!!

So why settle for traditional smoking or vaping when you can experience the ultimate high with Buzz Powder? Try it today and see what you've been missing!

About this strain

Alien Rock Candy by Alien Genetics is an indica-dominant hybrid with an aroma as sweet as the name suggests. This Sour Dubble and Tahoe Alien cross captures a fruity, citrus aroma that carries through until the exhale. Full relaxation of the mind and body make this strain ideal for the end of an active or stressful day, with a heaviness that segueways nicely into sleep. The effects may take a few minutes to peak, but Alien Rock Candy packs a powerful euphoric punch once it sets in. A good choice for both novice and expert growers alike, Alien Rock Candy finishes around 8 weeks into its flowering cycle. 

About this brand

Flowerade
Flowerade is a proud supporter of your best health.
We believe that a great life starts from within beginning with a healthy, well-hydrated body. Our nutrient-fortified drink mixes include electrolytes and other wellness-boosting compounds like water-soluble nano CBD and THC.

License(s)

  • AZ, US: 00000127ESET80222360
