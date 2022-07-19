Hibiscus Haze Tea is a not only refreshing and delicious, it is packed with extra nutrients and antioxidants found in our organic hibiscus powder and green tea extract.



Fast Acting superblend of fast acting nano THC, antioxidants, electrolytes and vitamins.



Each Jar contains 10 servings of 10mg THC each.



Measured Scoop Included. 1 FULL SCOOP= 5mg THC



Hydrating electrolyte drink mix made with all natural ingredients

Replenishes electrolytes lost during exercise, illness, travel, and alcohol consumption

4x the electrolytes of leading sports drinks

Loaded with Antioxidants

Vitamin C , Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium