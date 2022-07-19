About this product
Fast Acting super-blend of nano THC , antioxidants, electrolytes and vitamins.
Jar contains 10 servings at 10mg CBD each.
Measured Scoop Included. 1 FULL SCOOP=5mg THC
Hydrating electrolyte drink mix made with all natural ingredients
Replenishes electrolytes lost during exercise, illness, travel, and alcohol consumption
4x the electrolytes of leading sports drinks
Loaded with Antioxidants
Vitamins C, Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium
About this brand
We believe that a great life starts from within beginning with a healthy, well-hydrated body. Our nutrient-fortified drink mixes include electrolytes and other wellness-boosting compounds like water-soluble nano CBD and THC