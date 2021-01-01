About this product
Featuring a digital display and wide temperature range, Flowermate V5.0s Mini PRO makes one of the best portable aromatherapy designs even better!
Features:
1. Non-Combustion
2. Adjustable Air Flow
3. Fully Isolated Air Path for pure and clean performance
4. Built with the best medical grade materials
5. OLED Display Screen
6. USB Power Bank Function
7. Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece
Features:
1. Non-Combustion
2. Adjustable Air Flow
3. Fully Isolated Air Path for pure and clean performance
4. Built with the best medical grade materials
5. OLED Display Screen
6. USB Power Bank Function
7. Borosilicate Glass Mouthpiece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!