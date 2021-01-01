About this product
Equipped with dual functionality, the Hybrid X allows you to efficiently heat dry herb with its conduction based oven on one side; on the other side, you can attach any 510 thread Clearomizer / sub-tank.
Features:
1. Non-Combustion Vape Chamber
2. Dry aromatherapy/Box Mod Hybrid Unit
3. Made with Best Medical Grade Materials
3. Sub-Ohm Compatible
4. Convenient mouthpiece storage compartment
