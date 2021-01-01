Flowermate
About this product
The SLICK is an ultra-portable pen-style vaporizer designed for both dry herb and liquids.
With its powerful and removable 2500 mAh battery, the sleek, palm-friendly FLowermate SLICK dry herb vaporizer is able to reach your chosen temperature in a rapid 20 seconds, perfect for quick, discreet draws throughout the day wherever.
Features:
1.3 preset temperature control: 195°C/ 205°C/ 215°C
2.Black ceramic chamber
3.Borosilicate glass mouthpiece
4.Rechargeable and replaceable 18650 battery
5.Carbon fiber housing
6.Haptic feedback
