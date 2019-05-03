Loading…
Flowersmith

Moon Drops

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Moon Drops effects

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Headaches
40% of people say it helps with headaches
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
