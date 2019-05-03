Flowersmith
Moon Drops |
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Moon Drops effects
Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
60% of people say it helps with pain
Headaches
40% of people say it helps with headaches
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!