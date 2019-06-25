Flowerz
Sour Special Sauce flower delivers a relaxed and euphoric sense perfect for those looking for a calming feeling in the afternoon or to chill out in the evening. The Indica dominant strain is CBD and terpene-rich with a deliciously sweet and diesel aroma.
Indica - calming - sleep inducing
635mg delta 8
Hand-trimmed & slow-cured
Tart berries, diesel floral, lemons
Focused & creative
Nationwide shipping
3rd-Party lab tested for purity & compliance
Sour Special Sauce is a loud, aromatic CBD Indica strain. With berry-like sweet and sour notes and a gassy and earthy undertone, Sour Special Sauce is uniquely different in flavor from the original Special Sauce. The effects, however, give you the same chilled-out and relaxing vibes but with a slightly more focusing and creative twist.
Sour Special Sauce is perfect for relaxing the mind and body without getting completely locked to the couch. A strain for winding down after a long day when you want to melt away tension and discomforts.
Effects:
Sour Special Sauce is a potent and sharp Indica strain with quick-acting effects.
You’ll likely feel the effects going to your body at first, melting away anxiety and blockages. This in turn can make you feel comfortable, chilled, and ready for sweatpants.
Common use cases for Sour Special Sauce are;
Sleep
Calming
Pain
Depression
Inflammation
Stress
Special Sauce effects
30 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
30% of people report feeling sleepy
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
46% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
23% of people say it helps with insomnia
